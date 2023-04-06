Coalgate hires Cater as head coach and athletic director

COALGATE, Okla. (KXII) - Just a few months ago Coalgate football announced they would be looking for a new leader out on the field, and after an extensive search, the Wildcats have found their man right here in Grayson County.

Now heading to the other side of the Red River is former Howe Offensive Coordinator Zac Cater, as Cater has officially accepted the Head Football Coach and Athletic Director positions over at Coalgate after a post via social media. Cater, who spent the last two seasons as the OC for the Bulldogs averaging over 300 yards of offense per game, will now look to revamp the Wildcats in 2023.

