Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

Coalgate hires Cater as head coach and athletic director

By KXII Staff
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 10:55 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COALGATE, Okla. (KXII) - Just a few months ago Coalgate football announced they would be looking for a new leader out on the field, and after an extensive search, the Wildcats have found their man right here in Grayson County.

Now heading to the other side of the Red River is former Howe Offensive Coordinator Zac Cater, as Cater has officially accepted the Head Football Coach and Athletic Director positions over at Coalgate after a post via social media. Cater, who spent the last two seasons as the OC for the Bulldogs averaging over 300 yards of offense per game, will now look to revamp the Wildcats in 2023.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fire erupted Wednesday morning at the Hilltop Village Apartments on Texoma Pkwy.
Three sent to hospital in Sherman apartment fire
Police fatally shoot man after woman found dead in Denison home.
Names released in Denison homicide, officer-involved shooting
The Denton County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of 17 people after a prostitution sting.
17 arrested in Denton Co. prostitution sting
An alleged purse snatcher is facing grand larceny charges.
Man charged after purse theft at WinStar World Casino
Two people were arrested after a chase in Pauls Valley Wednesday.
Two arrested on felony charges after police chase in Pauls Valley

Latest News

Lindsay’s Metzler signs with NCTC Volleyball and Track
Lindsay’s Metzler signs with NCTC Volleyball and Track
Ranger-Grayson Softball
Ranger-Grayson Softball Highlights
Callisburg’s Daughrity signs with NCTC Golf
Callisburg’s Daughrity signs with NCTC Golf
Ada’s Gallager signs with ECU Football
Ada’s Gallager signs with ECU Football