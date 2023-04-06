Collinsville man arrested, charged with making terroristic threat

GRAYSON COUNTY, Texas (KXII) - A Collinsville man was arrested after allegedly threatening to “shoot up” the concrete plant where he was just fired.

According to a press release from the Grayson County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a disturbance call at Ameritex in Gunter on Tuesday.

Police said Joseph Pate, 26, had been fired and was alleged to be making threats to “shoot up the place.” He reportedly left the business to go home and retrieve a firearm.

The release states witnesses told deputies Pate fire a weapon numerous times before police arrived. Deputies located numerous fired casings on the front porch of Pate’s home.

Pate was booked into the Grayson County Jail and charged with terroristic threat causing fear of imminent serious bodily injury and deadly conduct discharging a firearm, according to the release. Pate posted a $11,500 bond on these charges.

