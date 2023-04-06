Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

Collinsville man arrested, charged with making terroristic threat

Joseph Pate, 26, was arrested after allegedly threatening to “shoot up” the concrete plant...
Joseph Pate, 26, was arrested after allegedly threatening to “shoot up” the concrete plant where he was just fired.(Grayson County Sheriff's Office)
By KXII Staff
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 2:13 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAYSON COUNTY, Texas (KXII) - A Collinsville man was arrested after allegedly threatening to “shoot up” the concrete plant where he was just fired.

According to a press release from the Grayson County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a disturbance call at Ameritex in Gunter on Tuesday.

Police said Joseph Pate, 26, had been fired and was alleged to be making threats to “shoot up the place.” He reportedly left the business to go home and retrieve a firearm.

The release states witnesses told deputies Pate fire a weapon numerous times before police arrived. Deputies located numerous fired casings on the front porch of Pate’s home.

Pate was booked into the Grayson County Jail and charged with terroristic threat causing fear of imminent serious bodily injury and deadly conduct discharging a firearm, according to the release. Pate posted a $11,500 bond on these charges.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fire erupted Wednesday morning at the Hilltop Village Apartments on Texoma Pkwy.
Three sent to hospital in Sherman apartment fire
According to the Boone County Sheriff’s Office, former deputy Dallas Wingate turned himself in...
Former deputy charged with killing his own police dog
A woman was killed after a crash in Love County Wednesday afternoon.
One killed after crash in Love County
A vehicle was hit by a semi-truck near Texoma Medical Hospital Tuesday afternoon.
Vehicle accident involving semi-truck in Denison

Latest News

A new restaurant provider is coming to two state parks in the Texoma area.
La Ratatouille named new vendor for restaurant services for Oklahoma State Parks
The Perry Weather Warning System will issue an alarm when lightning strikes within 10 miles of...
Denison adds new warning system to THF Park
A woman was killed after a crash in Love County Wednesday afternoon.
One killed after crash in Love County
A Pauls Valley man was arrested after allegedly shooting at someone during a dispute and nearly...
Shots fired during chase go through window of elderly couple’s home