Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

Cool Skies Again Friday, Warmer for Easter

A chance of rain returns Mon-Tue, but heavy amounts are not expected
KXII Weather Authority Forecast
KXII Weather Authority Forecast(KXII)
By Steve LaNore
Published: Jan. 24, 2021 at 10:06 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A cloudy and chilly night ahead with lows in the 40s and a northeasterly breeze at 10 to 15 mph. Cloudy skies Friday, just a small chance of a few showers at 20%, highs in the low 60s.

Skies begin to dry out for the weekend and temperatures rise, we should be in the 70s by Easter Sunday with sunny to partly cloudy conditions and moderate winds. A chance of showers returns to the forecast with the passage of weak upper low. Since low-level moisture will be limited, amounts are expected to be light.

Steve LaNore

Chief Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fire erupted Wednesday morning at the Hilltop Village Apartments on Texoma Pkwy.
Three sent to hospital in Sherman apartment fire
A woman was killed after a crash in Love County Wednesday afternoon.
One killed after crash in Love County
According to the Boone County Sheriff’s Office, former deputy Dallas Wingate turned himself in...
Former deputy charged with killing his own police dog
Police fatally shoot man after woman found dead in Denison home.
Names released in Denison homicide, officer-involved shooting
A vehicle was hit by a semi-truck near Texoma Medical Hospital Tuesday afternoon.
Vehicle accident involving semi-truck in Denison

Latest News

Evening Forecast - Thurs, Apr 6
Evening Forecast - Thurs, Apr 6
Your Full Morning Weather 4/06/2023
Full Morning Weather 4/06/2023
Your Full Morning Forecast for 4/5/2023
Full Morning Weather 4/5/2023
Evening Forecast - Tues, Apr 4
Evening Forecast - Tues, Apr 4