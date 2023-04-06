Cool Skies Again Friday, Warmer for Easter

A cloudy and chilly night ahead with lows in the 40s and a northeasterly breeze at 10 to 15 mph. Cloudy skies Friday, just a small chance of a few showers at 20%, highs in the low 60s.

Skies begin to dry out for the weekend and temperatures rise, we should be in the 70s by Easter Sunday with sunny to partly cloudy conditions and moderate winds. A chance of showers returns to the forecast with the passage of weak upper low. Since low-level moisture will be limited, amounts are expected to be light.

Steve LaNore

Chief Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.