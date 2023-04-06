Denison adds new warning system to Texoma Medical Foundation Park

DENISON, Texas (KXII) - The city of Denison installed a new weather warning system at Texoma Medical Foundation Park.

On Wednesday afternoon, Parks and Recreation Manager Justin Eastwood gave it a test run. While it was a calm, sunny day in Grayson County, the system is prepared for severe weather days.

“Specifically lighting detection, hail, high rain and wind,” Eastwood said.

The device mounted on top of a building in the middle of TMF Park is called the Perry Weather Warning System.

“It’s giving people adequate time to make decisions,” Eastwood said.

Eastwood said an alarm will sound when lightning strikes within ten miles of the park or when the weather becomes severe.

“At that point, you have 30 minutes until it chimes again to let you know if it’s clear to play again or if we need to at least be removed from the area, or issue another warning,” Eastwood said.

The system also has a text-to-speak feature that allows the city to communicate to guests what is going on in the park, even beyond the weather.

“We could also use it if there was a missing child or if we are doing programs,” Eastwood said.

Eastwood said the warning system will only be in operation during park hours, from 5 am to 11 pm.

This is the first Perry Weather Warning System installed in Denison, but he says other parks could soon see one in the future.

