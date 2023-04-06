Texoma Local
Durant Duo Headed to College Ranks for Football

By KXII Staff
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 6:44 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Over in Durant it was a double-dose of the signing day action for the Lions.

Kayden Archer decides to stay home, signing with Coach Atterberry and the Southeastern Savage Storm football team. His teammate, Tyler Wesley puts pen to paper with Friends University to join the Falcons out in Kansas next season with nothing but excitement for both as they prepare to take the next step.

“Well, the coaches have really helped me with the recruiting process,” said Archer. “I really appreciate that they’ve been helping me the whole way they have been a huge huge help and Southeastern amazing campus, facilities, awesome.”

“The coaching staff is great, they have great people, they are really nice and are on your side and everything,” said Wesley. “The facilities are amazing, the school is nice and small, so I’ll be able to go everywhere I need to go, it’s a great college.”

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.

