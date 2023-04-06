Texoma Local
Durant man charged with manslaughter after fatal crash

(MGN)
By KXII Staff
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 4:58 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
DURANT, Okla. (KXII) - A Durant man was charged with manslaughter Wednesday for a crash that left one man dead in 2021.

According to court documents, Blaise Gorges, 28, was driving with a suspended license when he crashed, killing John Mayo.

The crash happened on South 9th and Hwy 70 in Durant in September 2021.

If convicted, Gorges faces at least four years in prison.

