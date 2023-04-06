Grayson College receives $349,999 JET grant from The Texas Workforce Commission

DENISON, Texas (KXII) - Grayson College’s Industrial Maintenance Technician program has just received nearly $400,000 in training equipment from a Jobs and Education for Texans (JET) grant.

Industrial Maintenance Technician student, Aracely Pacheco, already works in a food manufacturing plant, but is taking courses that will further her skills.

“We have learned how to study symbols, use electrical meter, how to figure out an issue of machines, how to run machines, how to fix them, what the problems can be,” Pacheco said.

She says that since being enrolled in the course, she’s better able to apply at work, what she’s learning in the classroom.

" It has been a real help because if you just sit there and read it, you don’t really understand it. So, I’m the hands-on person that I have learned by doing it and seeing how things work,” Pacheco added.

IMT instructor, Shawn Hendricks says the grant has almost doubled the amount of training equipment, allowing more students to enroll in IMT courses.

“Now we can do up to 30 in the IMT course and probably 24 in the Programmable Logic Controllers course,” Hendricks explained.

Some of the equipment bought through the grant include, Programmable Logic Controllers, a Hydraulics trainer, and Pneumatics trainers.

" Everything in the plants either run when it comes to any kind of power, will run off the pneumatics or hydraulics. So, it’s a big part of what they do in the field. so, we need to be able to train them on it,” Hendricks said.

He says the equipment grant has strengthened his classes in a way that will produce more technicians with stronger skill sets.

