Howe’s Daniels Signs with Westminster Baseball

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Signing day over in Howe as Bulldog standout Carson Daniels officially signs with Westminster College Baseball.

Daniels, who has been a dog out on the diamond in Howe now prepares to take his talents out to Missouri, where he will compete for the Titans next season.

“I’ve dreamed about this since I was a kid and just to be able to have this experience and be able to go somewhere that fits me well is a blessing,” said Daniels. “I couldn’t thank more out of people that have gotten me through this.”

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.