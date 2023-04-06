Howe’s Daniels Signs with Westminster Baseball
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 6:40 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Signing day over in Howe as Bulldog standout Carson Daniels officially signs with Westminster College Baseball.
Daniels, who has been a dog out on the diamond in Howe now prepares to take his talents out to Missouri, where he will compete for the Titans next season.
“I’ve dreamed about this since I was a kid and just to be able to have this experience and be able to go somewhere that fits me well is a blessing,” said Daniels. “I couldn’t thank more out of people that have gotten me through this.”
Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.