I-35 narrows near Davis through early 2024

ODOT announced the narrowing of I-35 between Davis and Pauls Valley for pavement repair.
ODOT announced the narrowing of I-35 between Davis and Pauls Valley for pavement repair.(Unsplash)
By KXII Staff
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 5:11 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
DAVIS, Okla. (KXII) - More construction comes to Texoma, this time in Davis.

According to Oklahoma Department of Transportation, northbound I-35 will be narrowed down to one lane between SH-7 (mile marker 55) near Davis and West Ave. (mile marker 70) south of Pauls Valley for pavement reconstruction.

Drivers can expect northbound I-35 to reopen to two lanes later this spring, but lane shifts will be in place, ODOT states. Drivers should expect slowdowns in the area and should look for alternate routes, such as US-77.

ODOT said the $30,000,000 project is expected to be complete in early 2024, weather permitting.

