“It was horrible”: Hilltop Village resident escapes fire by jumping from second floor, loses everything

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - At least three people were sent to the hospital Wednesday after flames engulfed a Sherman apartment complex.

The mother of one of the residents said her son narrowly escaped by jumping out of a second-floor window.

“Oh my gosh, it was horrible,” said Nicole Morgan. “When he called me crying, I knew it was bad.”

Morgan said her 24-year-old son Shelton Schell woke up Wednesday morning to smoke.

“He said that he woke up,” said Morgan. “He turned the fan off, and he smelled smoke, and he went to open the door, and he was hit with all the ash, which also burned his face. It kind of peppered his face. About that time he slammed the door, and his roommate Gerald came running to meet him, and they knew that their only way out. He was going to have to bust the window.”

Morgan said her son jumped out of his apartment unit on the second floor.

He’s now in the hospital with injuries to his back.

“He broke four vertebrae in his back, so they’re looking at maybe having to have surgery,” said Morgan. “His roommate and best friend shattered his leg and also messed up a vertebra in his back.”

She said her son never heard smoke alarms go off.

“I’m just thankful that it wasn’t at night where people were sleeping, you know, that it happened in the morning because it could have been so much worse,” said Morgan.

On Wednesday, he arrived at the hospital with nothing but the clothes on his back.

“They lost everything,” said Morgan. “There’s nothing left of the building.”

Now, the two hardest-working people she knows will have to start over.

“He worked so hard for everything he had and so did Gerald,” said Morgan. “He’s going to be able to live with us, but he has nothing. We’re going to have to try to get him everything he needs.”

Shelton is still at the hospital on Thursday with a back brace and hopes to avoid surgery.

Shelton and his roommate have a GoFundMe set up by their family and friends.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.