La Ratatouille named new vendor for restaurant services for Oklahoma State Parks

A new restaurant provider is coming to two state parks in the Texoma area.
By KXII Staff
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 10:08 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
OKLAHOMA CITY (KXII) - A new restaurant provider is coming to two state parks in the Texoma area.

According to a press release, the Oklahoma Tourism & Recreation Department, in partnership with the Oklahoma Office of Management & Enterprise Services, has announced that La Ratatouille is the new restaurant operator for Oklahoma State Parks.

This comes after an extensive Request for Information (RFI) and Request for Proposals (RFP) process facilitated by OMES, the press release adds. Seven responses were received to the RFP, after which an evaluation team of seven individuals reviewed and scored the submissions in the weeks following the close of the RFP.

“Reopening these restaurants has been a top priority of mine since joining the agency,” said OTRD Executive Director Shelley Zumwalt. “Our goal from day one was to conduct the process with integrity and transparency, while also giving the citizens of Oklahoma a dining experience they would enjoy and be proud of. We can’t wait to work with La Ratatouille to offer excellent food and service inside our state parks.”

The restaurants will be open by Memorial Day weekend, and operate in existing facilities at:

  • Lake Murray State Park in Ardmore
  • Quartz Mountain State Park in Lone Wolf
  • Robbers Cave State Park in Wilburton
  • Roman Nose State Park in Watonga
  • Sequoyah State Park in Hulbert
  • Beavers Bend State Park in Broken Bow

“We are excited to partner with OTRD to provide restaurant services inside of six parks across the state,” said La Ratatouille Owner & Operator J.P. Wilson. “The current facilities at these parks are top notch, and we are honored to be trusted with the responsibility of bringing a first-class dining experience to Oklahomans and park visitors from across the country.”

