Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

Lindsay’s Metzler signs with NCTC Volleyball and Track

By KXII Staff
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 10:55 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINDSAY, Texas (KXII) - Over in Lindsay the Lady Knights are sending one of their own to the next level as Kyla Metzler officially signs with North Central Texas College for both volleyball and track.

Kyla, who dominated as a multi-sport athlete over at Lindsay, now gets to continue to show off her versatility competing in two-sports next year for the Lady Lions.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fire erupted Wednesday morning at the Hilltop Village Apartments on Texoma Pkwy.
Three sent to hospital in Sherman apartment fire
Police fatally shoot man after woman found dead in Denison home.
Names released in Denison homicide, officer-involved shooting
The Denton County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of 17 people after a prostitution sting.
17 arrested in Denton Co. prostitution sting
An alleged purse snatcher is facing grand larceny charges.
Man charged after purse theft at WinStar World Casino
Two people were arrested after a chase in Pauls Valley Wednesday.
Two arrested on felony charges after police chase in Pauls Valley

Latest News

Coalgate hires Cater as head coach and athletic director
Coalgate hires Cater as head coach and athletic director
Ranger-Grayson Softball
Ranger-Grayson Softball Highlights
Callisburg’s Daughrity signs with NCTC Golf
Callisburg’s Daughrity signs with NCTC Golf
Ada’s Gallager signs with ECU Football
Ada’s Gallager signs with ECU Football