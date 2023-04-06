Lindsay’s Metzler signs with NCTC Volleyball and Track

LINDSAY, Texas (KXII) - Over in Lindsay the Lady Knights are sending one of their own to the next level as Kyla Metzler officially signs with North Central Texas College for both volleyball and track.

Kyla, who dominated as a multi-sport athlete over at Lindsay, now gets to continue to show off her versatility competing in two-sports next year for the Lady Lions.

