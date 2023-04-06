Madill Public Schools announces new superintendent

MADILL, Okla. (KXII) - Madill Public Schools announced the hiring of their new superintendent.

According to a social media post, Victor Salcedo will be taking over as the district’s new superintendent.

Salcedo has more than two decades of experience in education and is currently the superintendent at Vian Public Schools.

Salcedo will take over the role, currently held by Larry Case, on July 1.

