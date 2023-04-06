Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

McCurtain Co. couple arrested for illegal moonshine operation

Stephen Minchew (left) and Becky Eeds were arrested for allegedly operating a whiskey still at...
Stephen Minchew (left) and Becky Eeds were arrested for allegedly operating a whiskey still at their home without a license.(McCurtain County Jail)
By KXII Staff
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 4:49 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MCCURTAIN COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - An illegal moonshine operation landed a McCurtain County couple in jail, according to the Oklahoma Alcoholic Beverage Laws Enforcement (ABLE) Commission.

According to court documents, Eagletown Volunteer firefighter Stephen Minchew and his girlfriend, Becky Eeds, are accused of operating an illegal whiskey still in their home to make moonshine and trading it for cash, drugs or firearms.

Eeds worked at Sonic Drive-In would help deliver moonshine and collect payment. She would also help buy supplies, court documents state.

Minchew’s children, ages 13 and 16, assisted with making the moonshine. Court documents said neither child attended school or was homeschooled.

On three occasions from December 2022 to March 2023, ABLE Commission agents bought moonshine from Minchew.

Court documents said in December 2022, an agent met Minchew behind the Broken Bow Wal-Mart to purchase four quarts of moonshine for $180. In January 2023, the agent was supposed to meet Eeds at Sonic, but she forgot, so the agent contacted Minchew directly. Minchew told the agent where he lived and told him to pick it up there. In March 2023, the agent contacted Minchew again and was invited to his home to pick it up.

The agent learned Minchew had a stolen “sniper rifle,” a .50 caliber BMG that was likely traded for moonshine.

Minchew is charged with operating a whiskey still without a license and possession of firearm during commission of felony.

Eeds is charged with a misdemeanor charge of shipping alcoholic beverages into state.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fire erupted Wednesday morning at the Hilltop Village Apartments on Texoma Pkwy.
Three sent to hospital in Sherman apartment fire
A woman was killed after a crash in Love County Wednesday afternoon.
One killed after crash in Love County
According to the Boone County Sheriff’s Office, former deputy Dallas Wingate turned himself in...
Former deputy charged with killing his own police dog
Police fatally shoot man after woman found dead in Denison home.
Names released in Denison homicide, officer-involved shooting
A vehicle was hit by a semi-truck near Texoma Medical Hospital Tuesday afternoon.
Vehicle accident involving semi-truck in Denison

Latest News

Madill Public Schools announced the hiring of their new superintendent.
Madill Public Schools announces new superintendent
The three new council members will be sworn in on April 17.
Meet Durant’s 3 new city councilmembers
The Chickasaw National Recreation Area bison herd moved to greener pastures Thursday.
Chickasaw National Recreation Area bison herd moved to new pasture
ODOT announced the narrowing of I-35 between Davis and Pauls Valley for pavement repair.
I-35 narrows near Davis through early 2024
Generic police lights
Durant man charged with manslaughter after fatal crash