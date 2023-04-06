McCurtain Co. couple arrested for illegal moonshine operation

MCCURTAIN COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - An illegal moonshine operation landed a McCurtain County couple in jail, according to the Oklahoma Alcoholic Beverage Laws Enforcement (ABLE) Commission.

According to court documents, Eagletown Volunteer firefighter Stephen Minchew and his girlfriend, Becky Eeds, are accused of operating an illegal whiskey still in their home to make moonshine and trading it for cash, drugs or firearms.

Eeds worked at Sonic Drive-In would help deliver moonshine and collect payment. She would also help buy supplies, court documents state.

Minchew’s children, ages 13 and 16, assisted with making the moonshine. Court documents said neither child attended school or was homeschooled.

On three occasions from December 2022 to March 2023, ABLE Commission agents bought moonshine from Minchew.

Court documents said in December 2022, an agent met Minchew behind the Broken Bow Wal-Mart to purchase four quarts of moonshine for $180. In January 2023, the agent was supposed to meet Eeds at Sonic, but she forgot, so the agent contacted Minchew directly. Minchew told the agent where he lived and told him to pick it up there. In March 2023, the agent contacted Minchew again and was invited to his home to pick it up.

The agent learned Minchew had a stolen “sniper rifle,” a .50 caliber BMG that was likely traded for moonshine.

Minchew is charged with operating a whiskey still without a license and possession of firearm during commission of felony.

Eeds is charged with a misdemeanor charge of shipping alcoholic beverages into state.

