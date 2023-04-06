Meet Durant’s 3 new city councilmembers

DURANT, Okla. (KXII) -Durant voters cast their ballots and chose three new council members who will serve on Durant’s City Council for ward 2, ward 4 and a member at large.

All positions are a four year term.

“I was overwhelmed by the response and everybody supporting me,” said Ward 2 Council Member Lauran Fuller.

Fuller owns Caked Up! and is a marketing instructor at Southeastern.

She said she’s ready to bring her business experience to the council, “as a town we can definitely use some marketing and some management leadership within the city.”

Former Mayor Oden Grube’s sudden resignation left a council seat open, Fuller is taking her spot in Ward 2.

Mike Simulescu is a doctor at Texoma Pediatrics in Durant, “I felt the last few years the city has not kinda gone in the direction we wanted it to and I thought this was a good opportunity to step up and try to change things.”

Dr. Simulescu was elected to the Ward 4 seat, replacing Mike Morris.

“I’d like to try to build some of those bridges back with our local community groups and the Choctaw Nation. I think trying to get everybody back involved and excited about the community,” Dr. Simulescu said.

Choctaw Nation Chief Financial Officer Martin Tucker will serve as member at large, replacing Steve Brittingham.

“One in 5 of the working age people in Durant work for the Choctaw Nation so to me this is a natural extension of what I’m already doing for the Choctaw Nation,” Tucker said.

Tucker said his financial expertise should help the city, “I’m excited to go to work, there’s a lot to be done.”

The three new council members will be sworn in on April 17.

The council will then elect Durant’s new mayor.

