One killed after crash in Love County

A woman was killed after a crash in Love County Wednesday afternoon.
A woman was killed after a crash in Love County Wednesday afternoon.(MGN)
By KXII Staff
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 9:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOVE COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - A woman was killed after a crash in Love County Wednesday afternoon.

The Texas Department of Public Safety said 79-year-old Barbara Reeves, of Marietta, was traveling south bound on a county road, departed the road way and struck a tree.

Troopers said Reeves was pinned for approximately one hour before being extricated by the Marietta Fire Department. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Reeves was transported by the Flanigan Watts Funeral Home to their facility in Marietta.

Troopers said the cause of the crash is still under investigation.

