Oxygen to air local murder story on “Snapped”

Oxygen to air local murder case on "Snapped" this weekend.
Oxygen to air local murder case on "Snapped" this weekend.(KPLC)
By KXII Staff
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 3:56 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
GRAYSON COUNTY, Texas (KXII) - A notorious and brutal Grayson County murder will be featured on the crime show “Snapped” this weekend.

Patricia McMillion shot and killed her ex-husband, Kenneth McMillion, in 2008 in Luella.

Patricia and her accomplice, Harold Ballard, then took his body and dumped it in a Louisiana swamp in hopes he’d be eaten by alligators.

Surveillance video at a nearby store is what led authorities to them.

Patricia was convicted and sentenced to 80 years in prison.

Ballard pled guilty to tampering with evidence and was given 10 years probation.

The “Snapped” episode will air on Oxygen on Sunday.

