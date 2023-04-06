Texoma Local
Sherman man facing embezzlement charges

A Sherman man is facing charges in Bryan County for allegedly embezzling more than $10,000 from the E-Z Mart in Durant.(KXII)
By KXII Staff
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 4:13 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - A Sherman man is facing charges in Bryan County for allegedly stealing from his employer.

According to court documents, a warrant has been issued for 43-year-old Mark Jones.

Jones is accused of embezzling $10,863 from the E-Z Mart on Washington St. in Durant in 2022, court documents state.

If convicted, Jones faces up to five years in prison and a fine of no more than $5,000.

