Shots fired during chase go through window of elderly couple’s home

PAULS VALLEY, Okla. (KXII) - A Pauls Valley man was arrested after allegedly shooting at someone during a dispute and nearly hitting an elderly couple in their home nearby Monday night.

Pauls Valley Police said 26-year-old Donte Lamont Pierce was the driver of one of the vehicles involved in a chase near the E-Z Mart at 800 E. Grant Ave. During the chase, both vehicles came to a stop on the west side of the building and the driver of the SUV, Pierce, exited the vehicle and began shooting at the pickup.

Police said during the shooting, an elderly couple residing in the 700 block of E. Grant Ave. had a bullet pass through their front room windows and strike a wall near a resident.

Pierce was arrested Tuesday and taken to the Garvin County Jail. He is charged with assault and battery with a deadly weapon, felon in possession of a firearm, and has an outstanding felony warrant for possession of a stolen vehicle out of Tillman County.

According to a social media post by the department, there were not reports of injuries.

