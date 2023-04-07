A+ Athlete: Austin Haley, Howe

HOWE, Texas (KXII) - This week’s A+ Athlete is Austin Haley from Howe High School.

Austin currently holds a perfect 4.0 GPA over at Howe. He’s a member of the National Honor Society and a recipient of the AP Environmental Award. While also being named to the Academic All-District teams in three different sports.

“He definitely challenges himself,” said Howe Science Teacher Elizabeth Friedman. “He definitely uses the word that I say to the kids all the time, and they had to look it up at first. Which is sticktoitiveness, so he makes sure he gets everything done and not just done but done the right way.”

“Honestly in the classroom it’s fun because you’ve got a lot of friends in there and especially with group activities, being able to work together and then helping each other out,” said Haley. “It’s been good, I love school and being able to have the opportunity to come to school because some people don’t get that. So, I just try to make the best of it and be the best I can at it.”

As an athlete, Austin strives for the same greatness. Competing in football, basketball, and baseball for the Bulldogs where he achieved All-district honors. He was the team MVP for Howe in football and baseball. While also finishing as the all-time leader in both passing yards and touchdowns for Howe football.

“He’s going to lead by example in everything that he does, and you know there’s a lot of guys who try to talk the talk, but they don’t always walk the walk and he’s definitely a guy who leads by example,” said Howe Football head coach Lance Bryan. “He does everything that he’s supposed to on the field, you know that’s never in doubt. He puts it all out there on the line no matter what sport it is and then he also does that in the classroom, he shows guys an example of what it means to be a true student athlete.”

“Big thing with sports is I just want to be the best that I can be and I think that’s how I should take everything that I do,” said Haley. “You know when I’m older at whatever job that I’m at, just being the best that I can be and also being a leader.”

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.