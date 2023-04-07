Authorities investigating suspected murder-suicide in Cooke County

COOKE COUNTY, Texas (KXII) - Two men are dead after a suspected murder-suicide Thursday in Cooke County.

Sheriff Ray Sappington said Gerald Wayne Norton Jr., 41, allegedly shot and killed his wife’s father Arnoldo Cristan, 68, at a residence on County Road 262 and fled.

Norton was located after an individual called 911 and reported a suspicious black vehicle parked in their driveway on County Road 299.

Sappington said when deputies arrived at the location, they found Norton dead inside the vehicle from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

According to law enforcement, the incident appears to be a murder-suicide, and the case will remain an active investigation until final autopsy reports and tests are concluded.

