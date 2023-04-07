Texoma Local
Burglary suspect turns himself in

By KXII Staff
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 1:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOVE COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - A burglary suspect, who has been on the run for more than two months, was arrested in Love County.

Sheriff Andy Cumberledge said Ryan Kasey Wyatt fled from deputies after they responded to a call that he and his friends were actively burglarizing a home in Love County on January 20.

The group was able to get away, but felony warrants were for issued for Wyatt’s arrest.

Cumberledge said Wyatt turned himself in Thursday and was transported to the Love County Detention Center.

Posted by Love County Sheriff Office on Thursday, April 6, 2023

