Crash in Denison sends two to hospital

A T-bone crash on the Denison Dam sent two people to the hospital Friday.
A T-bone crash on the Denison Dam sent two people to the hospital Friday.(KXII Staff)
By KXII Staff and Kelby Archer
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 5:47 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
DENISON, Texas (KXII) -A T-bone crash on the Denison Dam sent two people to the hospital Friday.

It happened around 2:15 p.m. at the intersection of State Highway 91 and FM 1310 near the dam site.

According to officials, a white SUV traveling on FM 1310 pulled out in front of a blue car traveling on Highway 91.

Each car only had one occupant. Both drivers were taken to local hospitals with non life-threatening injuries.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.

