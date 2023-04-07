Crash in Denison sends two to hospital

DENISON, Texas (KXII) -A T-bone crash on the Denison Dam sent two people to the hospital Friday.

It happened around 2:15 p.m. at the intersection of State Highway 91 and FM 1310 near the dam site.

According to officials, a white SUV traveling on FM 1310 pulled out in front of a blue car traveling on Highway 91.

Each car only had one occupant. Both drivers were taken to local hospitals with non life-threatening injuries.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.