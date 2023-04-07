Fun-filled Easter Egg Hunts planned across Texoma
(KXII) - Communities across the Texoma region are gearing up for some fun-filled Easter Egg Hunts.
On Saturday April 8:
- The Bonham Area Chamber of Commerce & American Legion Anderson-Roberts Post 283 will host the 2nd Annual Easter Egg Hunt at Powder Creek Park beginning at 10 a.m.
- The District at Choctaw Casino & Resort - Durant will be offering photos with the Easter Bunny from 1 p.m. through 5 p.m.
- Chief Batton’s Easter Celebration will be on the Tvshka Homma Capitol Grounds at 10:30 a.m. The event will offer fellowship with tribal members and family, egg hunts, grab-and-go lunch, artist and department booths, and more. For additional information, visit chocta.ws/events-chiefs-easter
- Lighthouse Resort & Marina will be hosting an Easter Egg Hunt at 1:30 p.m. at Cove Point and have special guest appearance from the Easter Bunny. For purchase will be food, face painting, and raffle tickets. Some raffle items include donations from Fastrac Cruises, Tackle Box Store, and Island View Park. The Egg Hunt is free for all kiddos along with the outdoor games, and crafts.
- Parkside Baptist Church in Denison will be hosting the Easter Egg-stravaganza at 12 p.m. The free event will include games, bounce houses, food, music, and an egg hunt with prizes.
On Sunday April 9:
- The District at Choctaw Casino & Resort - Durant will be offering photos with the Easter Bunny from 1 p.m. through 5 p.m.
