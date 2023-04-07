Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

Fun-filled Easter Egg Hunts planned across Texoma

Communities across the Texoma region are gearing up for some fun-filled Easter Egg Hunts.
Communities across the Texoma region are gearing up for some fun-filled Easter Egg Hunts.(n/a)
By KXII Staff
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 5:29 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KXII) - Communities across the Texoma region are gearing up for some fun-filled Easter Egg Hunts.

On Saturday April 8:

  • The Bonham Area Chamber of Commerce & American Legion Anderson-Roberts Post 283 will host the 2nd Annual Easter Egg Hunt at Powder Creek Park beginning at 10 a.m.
  • The District at Choctaw Casino & Resort - Durant will be offering photos with the Easter Bunny from 1 p.m. through 5 p.m.
  • Chief Batton’s Easter Celebration will be on the Tvshka Homma Capitol Grounds at 10:30 a.m. The event will offer fellowship with tribal members and family, egg hunts, grab-and-go lunch, artist and department booths, and more. For additional information, visit chocta.ws/events-chiefs-easter
  • Lighthouse Resort & Marina will be hosting an Easter Egg Hunt at 1:30 p.m. at Cove Point and have special guest appearance from the Easter Bunny. For purchase will be food, face painting, and raffle tickets. Some raffle items include donations from Fastrac Cruises, Tackle Box Store, and Island View Park. The Egg Hunt is free for all kiddos along with the outdoor games, and crafts.
  • Parkside Baptist Church in Denison will be hosting the Easter Egg-stravaganza at 12 p.m. The free event will include games, bounce houses, food, music, and an egg hunt with prizes.

On Sunday April 9:

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Oxygen to air local murder case on "Snapped" this weekend.
Oxygen to air local murder story on “Snapped”
Stephen Minchew (left) and Becky Eeds were arrested for allegedly operating a whiskey still at...
McCurtain Co. couple arrested for illegal moonshine operation
A Sherman man is facing charges in Bryan County for allegedly embezzling more than $10,000 from...
Sherman man facing embezzlement charges
The company that owns Midway Mall, Mustard Street Management, has hired Partners Real Estate to...
New company joining revitalization of Midway Mall
A woman was killed after a crash in Love County Wednesday afternoon.
One killed after crash in Love County

Latest News

A T-bone crash on the Denison Dam sent two people to the hospital Friday.
Crash in Denison sends two to hospital
Just in time for Easter, gas prices hopped up 13 cents from last week. AAA pointed to a...
Gas prices hop back up over Easter weekend
Earnhart hopes to break ground before the end of the year.
Texoma developer hopes to bring new life to vacant land
Some Van Alstyne residents are now Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) trained volunteers.
Van Alstyne residents become CERT trained volunteers