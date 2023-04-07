Gas prices hop back up over Easter weekend

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Gas prices hopped back up Easter weekend, and AAA said this time there’s more to it than just holiday travel.

Last month gas prices dipped own just below three dollars.

“It’s like some days it’s not so bad, and, of course, those are the days that I don’t have enough money to fill up my tank,” said Hope, a DoorDash driver.

Now a gallon of regular gas is cashing in at $3.35 in Sherman and Denison.

“Then the days I finally have money to fill up my tank, it’s high again, and I’m like, ‘Well, that’s just my luck,’” said Hope.

AAA said prices hopped up thirteen cents from last week.

“These were some pretty healthy weekly jumps we saw here in Texas,” said Daniel Armbruster, a media and corporate spokesperson for AAA.

He said these are prices drivers haven’t seen since November.

“It makes it to where I’m more picky picking out orders because I have to make it worth the gas,” said Hope.

The Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and other major oil producers, also known as OPEC+, will cut the output of one million barrels of crude oil from the global market each day for the rest of the year.

And with more travelers on the roads this year, drivers will likely feel the pain at the pump a little bit more.

“It would lower global supply and with demand coming up in China and potentially in the U.S. as we go into summer driving season that caused crude oil prices to go up,” said Armbruster.

AAA said an economic slowdown could roll prices down, but it’s more likely, the high gas prices won’t crack thanks to a busy travel season.

“If I was a betting person, I would say it’s probably likely gas prices are going to be, you know, what we tend to say the more expensive side above three dollars a gallon,” said Armbruster.

Saving on fuel, AAA said, starts with taking care of your vehicle and its tires, and avoiding quick acceleration.

It said the latter could save 10 to 40 percent on fuel over time.

