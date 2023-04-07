Texoma Local
New company joining revitalization of Midway Mall

The company that owns Midway Mall, Mustard Street Management, has hired Partners Real Estate to lease out vacant storefronts in the mall as part of the revitali
By Erin Pellet
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 10:10 PM CDT
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - The company that owns Midway Mall, Mustard Street Management, has hired Partners Real Estate to lease out vacant storefronts in the mall as part of the revitalization plan.

“We’re going to be marketing the property nationally to see what kind of tenants we can bring in and bring some life back to the Midway Mall,” Associate William Kane said.

The Dallas-based commercial real estate company hopes to bring a blend of retail, dining, industrial and self-storage to the building.

“We plan on working with them to re-tenant the space and their plans are also to reconvert some of the space,” Kane said.

Kane said climate-controlled storage would be added to the back of the building and the front of the mall will be open for retail stores.

“We’re working on bringing the creative mix of tenants and hopefully some family-oriented tenants as well,” Kane said.

Senior Associate, Rajin Matthew, said they are also looking to bring new dining experiences to Texoma. Matthew said he is experienced in the restaurant industry and hopes to bring these connections to the area.

“A lot of diverse clientele, more sit-down restaurants, and a lot of family-friendly restaurants,” Matthew said.

Partners Real Estate Vice President, Evan Altemus, said the company has been working closely with the mall’s owner to finalize plans.

“He really wants to help grow the area. He cares about the local market and wants all the local citizens to be happy with the property,” Altemus said.

No tenants have been named yet but Altemus said renovations and revitalizations are coming to the treasured Midway Mall.

