Sherman announces Hot Summer Nights 2023 lineup

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - The City of Sherman announced this year’s lineup for the city’s free outdoor summer concert series, Hot Summer Nights.

Shows begin June 1 and conclude July 20 and are held Thursday evenings at 7 p.m. on the Municipal Lawn downtown.

Here is the full lineup.

June 1 - Glenn Miller Orchestra

June 8 - Tonic

June 15 - Tommy DeCarlo

June 22 - Josh Abbott Band

June 29 - Hinder

July 3 - Cheap Trick at Lights on the Lake

July 13 - Randall King

July 20 - Pat Green

