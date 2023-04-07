Sherman announces Hot Summer Nights 2023 lineup
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 11:23 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - The City of Sherman announced this year’s lineup for the city’s free outdoor summer concert series, Hot Summer Nights.
Shows begin June 1 and conclude July 20 and are held Thursday evenings at 7 p.m. on the Municipal Lawn downtown.
Here is the full lineup.
June 1 - Glenn Miller Orchestra
June 8 - Tonic
June 15 - Tommy DeCarlo
June 22 - Josh Abbott Band
June 29 - Hinder
July 3 - Cheap Trick at Lights on the Lake
July 13 - Randall King
July 20 - Pat Green
