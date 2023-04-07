Texoma Local
Sherman man arrested in Missouri for alleged child sex crimes

A Sherman man accused of multiple child sex crimes was arrested in Missouri.
A Sherman man accused of multiple child sex crimes was arrested in Missouri.(Sherman Police Department)
By KXII Staff
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 1:11 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - A Sherman man accused of multiple child sex crimes was arrested in Missouri.

Sherman Police said 52-year-old Stephen Richard Sheppard was accused of sexually assaulting a child Sunday, and fled the area that same day.

Police said with the assistance of the US Marshals, Sheppard was located on Wednesday in Springfield, Missouri.

Sheppard is facing charges of aggravated sexual assault of a child, indecency with a child, and failure to comply with sex offender registration.

Police said Sheppard is being held at the Greene County, Missouri Jail.

