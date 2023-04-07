Texoma Local
Texoma developer hopes to bring new life to vacant land

By Hannah Gonzales
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 5:24 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
DENISON, Texas (KXII) -This huge vacant lot in the middle of the city behind the Katy practice fields is land once considered worthless.

“It’s not only a hole, it’s just been an eyesore on top of that,” said new property owner, Jonathan Earnhart of EarnhartBuilt.

After 20 years and more than $10 million of cleaning up the once contaminated property.

The 100 acres off Morton Street in Denison has a new owner and a new chance of life.

“A lot of stuff in there that just slowed the process down,” said Denison Development Alliance Board Member Jared Johnson.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency deemed the land, once occupied by a wood preserving company, an environmental and human health threat.

“So the Katy Industries had to take care of that had to get that cleaned up,” Johnson added.

Earhart acquired the property for about a half a million dollars, “we’re wanting to do a neighborhood concept which is a new trending thing nationwide and it’s pretty much where you have all kinds of demographics in one neighborhood instead of separating them across town.”

With plans to build town homes, apartments, and senior living homes, Johnson said more housing is what the growing city needs, “being able to take good property that’s right in the heart of town is good for Denison, good for development, good for the existing taxpayers.”

As Earnhart moves to the development and design phase, he said he may add some roads, “link Morton and Crawford from Chick-fil-A all the way to the railroad at Crawford and that would be a good cut through to downtown and that would also get retail all along there.”

Earnhart hopes to break ground before the end of the year.

