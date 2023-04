GRAYSON COUNTY, Texas (KXII) - Some Van Alstyne residents are now Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) trained volunteers.

According to a social media post from Grayson County OEM, residents spent nine months learning about emergency preparedness and disaster response.

The residents finished the course Tuesday with a disaster exercise.

Congratulations to Grayson County’s newest CERT trained volunteers! These Van Alstyne area residents trained once a... Posted by Grayson County OEM on Wednesday, April 5, 2023

