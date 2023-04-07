Texoma Local
Youth Turkey hunt kicks off this weekend

The youth spring turkey event will be happening this weekend, April 8-9, in Oklahoma.
By KXII Staff
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 6:13 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
OKLAHOMA (KXII) - The youth spring turkey event will be happening this weekend, April 8-9, in Oklahoma.

According to the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation, the two-day turkey hunting event will be for youth hunters who are 17 years old and younger.

The wildlife department adds that, all youth hunters must possess a turkey license or proof of exemption, and must be accompanied in the field by an adult 18 years or older. The adult may not hunt or possess any archery equipment or firearms.

Each child may harvest a turkey with archery gear or a shotgun, but rifles and handguns are not permitted, according to the wildlife department. Any harvested turkey must be tagged in the field and checked in using the online E-Check system.

The bag limit for wild turkey is one tom turkey, which is defined as any bearded turkey, according to the wildlife department. Every hunter’s combined limit for all spring turkey seasons is one tom turkey, which means any youth hunter who bags a bird this weekend, April 8-9, is done hunting for the spring.

If a youth doesn’t fill the turkey license during youth season, it will be valid during regular turkey hunting season from April 16 to May 16 statewide, according to the wildlife department.

License Requirements:

  • Resident youths under 16 years of age: Exempt from a hunting license, but must possess a turkey license or proof of exemption.
  • Resident youths 16 and 17 years old: Must possess a hunting license (see Licenses & Permits) and a turkey license or proof of exemption.
  • Nonresident youths under 14 years of age: Exempt from a hunting license, but must possess a turkey license or proof of exemption.
  • Nonresident youths 14-17 years old: Must possess a nonresident annual hunting license and a turkey license for each bird to be hunted unless otherwise exempt.
  • Nonresident lifetime license holders: Must purchase a nonresident annual hunting license and turkey license(s).

For more information click here.

