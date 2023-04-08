Texoma Local
Cloudy but Warmer Easter Weekend

Rain waits until Monday
KXII Weather Authority Forecast
By Brady Blackstock
Published: Jan. 24, 2021 at 10:06 AM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Easter Weekend is looking rain free and warming up to more seasonable temperatures. Right now there is an area of low pressure in the Gulf of Mexico that is causing these unusual easterly winds. This is preventing temperatures from climbing higher than normal and keeping Texoma right where it should be for early Spring.

This is also keeping wind speeds low going into next week. These calmer winds mean stable temperatures and no severe storm risks in the near future. Monday into Tuesday is Texoma’s only chance for rain in the next week.

So Easter Sunday is looking ideal for egg hunting! There will be some clouds in the skies, but temperatures will rise to highs in the 70s across Texoma.

We got to enjoy these stable weather patterns in the Spring while we can. Enjoy these calmer conditions this weekend.

Brady Blackstock

Weekend Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.

