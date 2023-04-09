Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

Blumenthal breaks leg at UConn parade, to undergo surgery

FILE - Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., speaks during a news conference on Feb. 16, 2023, on...
FILE - Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., speaks during a news conference on Feb. 16, 2023, on Capitol Hill in Washington. Blumenthal said he expects to undergo surgery to repair a broken leg he suffered Saturday, April 8, during a victory parade for the University of Connecticut men's basketball team. The 77-year-old Democrat said he was awaiting “routine surgery” on his femur scheduled for Sunday, April 9 and expects a full recovery. (AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib, File)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 8, 2023 at 10:25 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) - U.S. Sen. Richard Blumenthal said he expects to undergo surgery to repair a broken leg he suffered Saturday during a victory parade for the University of Connecticut men’s basketball team.

In a tweet Saturday night, Blumenthal said a fellow parade goer tripped and fell on him during the event in Hartford, Connecticut, to celebrate the team winning the NCAA basketball title on April 4 in Houston.

The 77-year-old Democrat said he was awaiting “routine surgery” on his femur scheduled for Sunday and expects a full recovery.

“What can I say, I love a parade!” he tweeted.

Connecticut’s other U.S. senator, Chris Murphy, tweeted that “after he broke his femur he got back up, dusted himself off, and FINISHED THE PARADE. Most Dick Blumenthal thing ever.”

Connecticut state Rep. Matt Blumenthal tweeted that he heard his father “was also on the reviewing stand for a while. Tough as nails, and on the mend shortly!”

Blumenthal is serving his third term in the Senate after being reelected in November. He was the state’s U.S. attorney before serving in the state House and state Senate and as Connecticut’s attorney general.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hot Summer Nights 2023
Sherman announces Hot Summer Nights 2023 lineup
The company that owns Midway Mall, Mustard Street Management, has hired Partners Real Estate to...
New company joining revitalization of Midway Mall
Oxygen to air local murder case on "Snapped" this weekend.
Oxygen to air local murder story on “Snapped”
Earnhart hopes to break ground before the end of the year.
Texoma developer hopes to bring new life to vacant land
Two men are dead after a suspected murder-suicide Thursday in Cooke County.
Authorities investigating suspected murder-suicide in Cooke County

Latest News

Colbert woman searching for dog after she says her car was stolen
Colbert woman searching for dog after she says her car was stolen
A shopping mall in Delaware was evacuated and closed Saturday after a shooting.
3 taken to hospital after Delaware mall shooting
Backlash over Texas abortion pill ruling
A 2-year-old boy from Vermont found dead in a brook early Saturday may have been dropped there...
Police: Fleeing father dropped toddler who died in brook