Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

Colbert woman searching for dog after she says her car was stolen

By KXII Staff
Published: Apr. 8, 2023 at 10:50 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DURANT, Okla. (KXII) - A Colbert resident is searching for her dog, who she says was taken yesterday afternoon when her car was stolen in Durant.

Khrystian Rice said she left her car running with the AC on in the Walmart parking lot while she went shopping.

When she returned, she said the car was gone, and so was the dog.

Rice said her 5-month-old Australian Shepherd puppy is named Miles, and she’s asking anyone with information about the stolen car or puppy to contact her at (972) 302-0300.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hot Summer Nights 2023
Sherman announces Hot Summer Nights 2023 lineup
The company that owns Midway Mall, Mustard Street Management, has hired Partners Real Estate to...
New company joining revitalization of Midway Mall
Oxygen to air local murder case on "Snapped" this weekend.
Oxygen to air local murder story on “Snapped”
Earnhart hopes to break ground before the end of the year.
Texoma developer hopes to bring new life to vacant land
Two men are dead after a suspected murder-suicide Thursday in Cooke County.
Authorities investigating suspected murder-suicide in Cooke County

Latest News

The youth spring turkey event will be happening this weekend, April 8-9, in Oklahoma.
Youth Turkey hunt kicks off this weekend
A T-bone crash on the Denison Dam sent two people to the hospital Friday.
Crash in Denison sends two to hospital
Communities across the Texoma region are gearing up for some fun-filled Easter Egg Hunts.
Fun-filled Easter Egg Hunts planned across Texoma
Just in time for Easter, gas prices hopped up 13 cents from last week. AAA pointed to a...
Gas prices hop back up over Easter weekend