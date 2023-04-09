Colbert woman searching for dog after she says her car was stolen

DURANT, Okla. (KXII) - A Colbert resident is searching for her dog, who she says was taken yesterday afternoon when her car was stolen in Durant.

Khrystian Rice said she left her car running with the AC on in the Walmart parking lot while she went shopping.

When she returned, she said the car was gone, and so was the dog.

Rice said her 5-month-old Australian Shepherd puppy is named Miles, and she’s asking anyone with information about the stolen car or puppy to contact her at (972) 302-0300.

