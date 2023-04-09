Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

Shooting evacuates Delaware mall as police investigate

A shopping mall in Delaware was evacuated and closed Saturday after a shooting.
A shopping mall in Delaware was evacuated and closed Saturday after a shooting.(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 8, 2023 at 7:49 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHRISTIANA, Del. (AP) — A shopping mall in Delaware was evacuated and closed Saturday after a shooting.

Delaware State Police said they were investigating a shooting at the Christiana Mall, in a northern community near Pennsylvania.

The mall was evacuated and would remain closed Saturday evening, police said in a statement asking people to avoid the area.

At least three people were shot in the food court area, officials told WPVI-TV. Police were still searching for the shooter, the station reported.

Police set up a reunification site at the north entrance for those trying to locate someone.

Additional details were not immediately available.

“We appreciate everyone’s patience as we continue to gather more details on this shooting,” Delaware State Police said in a tweet.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hot Summer Nights 2023
Sherman announces Hot Summer Nights 2023 lineup
The company that owns Midway Mall, Mustard Street Management, has hired Partners Real Estate to...
New company joining revitalization of Midway Mall
Oxygen to air local murder case on "Snapped" this weekend.
Oxygen to air local murder story on “Snapped”
Earnhart hopes to break ground before the end of the year.
Texoma developer hopes to bring new life to vacant land
Two men are dead after a suspected murder-suicide Thursday in Cooke County.
Authorities investigating suspected murder-suicide in Cooke County

Latest News

A 2-year-old boy from Vermont found dead in a brook early Saturday may have been dropped there...
Police: Fleeing father dropped toddler who died in brook
FILE - This undated photo provided by the Austin Police Department shows U.S. Army sergeant...
Texas gov. seeks to pardon Army sergeant convicted of murder
FILE - Three members of the Women's March group protest in support of access to abortion...
Competing abortion pill rulings sow broad alarm, confusion
Pope Francis holds a Paschal candle as he presides over a Easter vigil ceremony in St. Peter's...
Pope Francis returns to public eye for Easter vigil Mass