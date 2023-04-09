Woman says her refrigerator exploded: ‘I thought it was an earthquake’

PERSON COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) - A North Carolina woman’s kitchen was severely damaged when, she says, the refrigerator she’s owned for less than a year exploded.

Lenore Satterthwaite was on her computer when her Frigidaire refrigerator exploded in her kitchen.

“I thought there was an earthquake. It was so loud, you know. I came in, and I couldn’t believe it: the doors were on the floor,” she said. “I just saw the refrigerator doors on the floor here and the holes in the wall.”

Lenore Satterthwaite couldn’t believe her eyes as she surveyed the destruction after her refrigerator exploded. The outside shell of the appliance remained in place, but the contents were scattered all over her kitchen. Her stove, walls and furniture were all damaged. (Source: Lenore Satterthwaite, WTVD via CNN)

She couldn’t believe her eyes as she surveyed the destruction. The outside shell of the refrigerator remained in place, but the contents were scattered all over her kitchen. Her stove, walls and furniture were all damaged.

Satterthwaite called 911 right away, and firefighters responded.

The Person County fire marshal said there was no evidence of an electrical fire or anything else in the house causing the event. He said whatever happened came from the refrigerator, but the exact cause could not be determined.

Satterthwaite says she bought the refrigerator last fall. Just days before it exploded, she says Frigidaire sent a technician to her home after she requested a warranty repair since the refrigerator was making a loud noise.

“He said, ‘This is your problem.’ He had the freezer part all apart. He said the fan isn’t working properly to keep the temperature regulated, so he had to order a fan,” Satterthwaite said.

Before the repair could happen, she says the refrigerator exploded. She’s thankful no one was in the kitchen when it happened.

“I’d hate for someone to go through what I’m going through. I could have gotten seriously hurt,” she said.

Satterthwaite reported the incident to Frigidaire and her homeowner’s insurance, which ended up covering all of the damage.

A statement from a Frigidaire representative said in part: “Consumer safety is our top priority. We have reached out to Ms. Satterthwaite to understand more. We are actively reviewing her product and service information records.”

Exploding refrigerators aren’t unheard of. There are reports of it happening across the country, with a variety of manufacturers. Experts say if you notice a problem, call for service right away.

Copyright 2023 WTVD via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.