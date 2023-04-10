Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

5-year-old taken to hospital after McCurtain County go-kart crash

A 5-year-old girl was taken to the hospital after a go-kart crash in McCurtain County Saturday...
A 5-year-old girl was taken to the hospital after a go-kart crash in McCurtain County Saturday evening.(AP)
By KXII Staff
Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GARVIN, Okla. (KXII) - A 5-year-old girl was taken to the hospital after a go-kart crash in McCurtain County Saturday evening.

A report from the Oklahoma Highway Patrol stated the crash happened just north of Garvin near Hawks Roost Road.

A 9-year-old girl was driving the go-kart through a pasture with a 5-year-old girl as the passenger when the go-kart hit a cinderblock and flipped over.

The 5-year-old was taken to a local hospital and later flown to a Tulsa hospital to treat an arm injury.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Earnhart hopes to break ground before the end of the year.
Texoma developer hopes to bring new life to vacant land
Hot Summer Nights 2023
Sherman announces Hot Summer Nights 2023 lineup
Two men are dead after a suspected murder-suicide Thursday in Cooke County.
Authorities investigating suspected murder-suicide in Cooke County
FILE - In this Friday, June 6, 2014 file photo, Travis Tritt performs during the CMA Fest at LP...
Travis Tritt, John Rich drop Anheuser-Busch due to company’s campaign with trans influencer
Oxygen to air local murder case on "Snapped" this weekend.
Oxygen to air local murder story on “Snapped”

Latest News

April is National Volunteer Month, Texoma non-profits looking for extra help.
National Volunteer Month, local organizations needing helping hands
The American Legion Post 231 hosted its Annual Easter Egg Hunt on Sunday in Pottsboro. The...
American Legion Post 231 holds Annual Easter Egg Hunt
Colbert woman searching for dog after she says her car was stolen
Colbert woman searching for dog after she says her car was stolen
The youth spring turkey event will be happening this weekend, April 8-9, in Oklahoma.
Youth Turkey hunt kicks off this weekend