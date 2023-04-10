5-year-old taken to hospital after McCurtain County go-kart crash

GARVIN, Okla. (KXII) - A 5-year-old girl was taken to the hospital after a go-kart crash in McCurtain County Saturday evening.

A report from the Oklahoma Highway Patrol stated the crash happened just north of Garvin near Hawks Roost Road.

A 9-year-old girl was driving the go-kart through a pasture with a 5-year-old girl as the passenger when the go-kart hit a cinderblock and flipped over.

The 5-year-old was taken to a local hospital and later flown to a Tulsa hospital to treat an arm injury.

