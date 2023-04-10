American Legion Post 231 holds Annual Easter Egg Hunt

POTTSBORO, Texas (KXII) - The American Legion Post 231 hosted its Annual Easter Egg Hunt on Sunday in Pottsboro. The Easter event is one of the fundraisers the organization puts on to benefit veterans who have served since World War 2.

“It’s a fun thing we do every year, it’s an annual thing we’ve been out here since 1991,” said American Legion Post 231 Adjutant, Gary Winters.

This year the event put over 1,000 Easter eggs in the field. It only took minutes for the kids to find all of them.

The kids were egg-cited about all of the treats and prizes filling their baskets while also getting to take pictures with the Easter Bunny.

“The funnest part is watching all of the kids doing it, because that’s one thing we’re working on the community with, keeping the kids engaged,” Winter said.

