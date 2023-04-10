Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

The annual Texoma Earth Day Festival returns

The 15th annual Texoma Earth Day Festival kicks off next Saturday, April 22.
The 15th annual Texoma Earth Day Festival kicks off next Saturday, April 22.(KXII)
By KXII Staff
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 4:35 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - The 15th annual Texoma Earth Day Festival kicks off next Saturday, April 22.

According to a press release, the festival will be held in a few locations around town, including the Municipal Ballroom, Lucy Kidd-Key Park, and on North Rusk and North Elm streets.

The event will give attendees a look at how they can recycle and re-use materials for arts and crafts, and learn about non-profit organizations in the community.

There will be vendors, music on the gazebo stage, a children’s art show and contest, and the annual recycled sculpture show from Fred Douglass Early Learning Center families will be on display, the release states.

For more information and a full schedule for the entire Texoma Earth Day Festival, click here.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman was rescued from a submerged Jeep in Lake o' the Pines in Marion County, Texas on...
Missing woman found alive inside submerged Jeep, officials say
Denison Police are investigating after a man was found dead Sunday near an intersection.
Police investigating after body found near Denison intersection
Fire at Trenton Elementary leaves half the school with significant damages
Fire at Trenton Elementary leaves about half the building with significant damages
Earnhart hopes to break ground before the end of the year.
Texoma developer hopes to bring new life to vacant land
Colbert woman searching for dog after she says her car was stolen
Colbert woman searching for dog after she says her car was stolen

Latest News

Olivo was a son, brother, and dad of three.
Denison man found dead Sunday night
April is National Volunteer Month and many places are looking for extra help to continue...
National Volunteer Month, local organizations needing helping hands
FILE - The Food and Drug Administration approved the use of mifepristone in 2000.
Justice Department appeals Texas abortion pill order
Southbound I-35 will be narrowed to one lane at US-77 and the BNSF railroad between Marietta...
Southbound I-35 narrows at US-77 bridge for construction