The annual Texoma Earth Day Festival returns

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - The 15th annual Texoma Earth Day Festival kicks off next Saturday, April 22.

According to a press release, the festival will be held in a few locations around town, including the Municipal Ballroom, Lucy Kidd-Key Park, and on North Rusk and North Elm streets.

The event will give attendees a look at how they can recycle and re-use materials for arts and crafts, and learn about non-profit organizations in the community.

There will be vendors, music on the gazebo stage, a children’s art show and contest, and the annual recycled sculpture show from Fred Douglass Early Learning Center families will be on display, the release states.

For more information and a full schedule for the entire Texoma Earth Day Festival, click here.

