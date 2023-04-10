Texoma Local
Ardmore water line repair causes a stink

Ardmore residents may have noticed a change in the taste and smell of their water over the weekend.
By Caroline Cluiss
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 6:50 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - Ardmore residents may have noticed a change in the taste and smell of their water over the weekend.

The city’s public utilities director, Shawn Guerin said the smelly water was a result of repair work being done on a pipe that passes by Cool Creek.

“So in our budget this year we had some money that was allocated to do some maintenance and repair work to our Arbuckle raw water line,” Guerin said. “That’s the water line that delivers water from Arbuckle Lake directly to the water plant.”

Guerin said it took a few weeks due to weather, but workers poured concrete and brought the water line back up on Monday.

“We had a line that crosses Cool Creek, basically it was eroding,” Guerin said. “So that line was exposed and what we did was we went in and trenched a new line below the stream bed.”

Guerin said the city cut off the water for the repair and then turned it back on.

But as a result, the water that had been treated before the repair was stuck in those pipes, growing stale and stinky.

“The water was still run through the water plant, it was still filtered it was still treated with chlorine,” Guerin said. “The water was safe, it still is safe. It just had a really bad taste and odor.”

Guerin said the city opened hydrants to get the stale water out of Ardmore’s water system faster.

He said the city’s water should smell normal now.

