Crowd Pleasin’ Weather Continues

Next chance of showers: Friday
KXII Weather Authority Forecast
By Steve LaNore
Published: Jan. 24, 2021 at 10:06 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Light southeasterly winds will prevail overnight at generally 10 mph or less. Lows tonight will run in the 50-degree range and in the mid 70s for Tuesday, pretty much the average for mid-April. Nice! Atmospheric stability increases on Tuesday, making for more blue sky and less cloud cover.

Winds will be moderate on Tuesday at 10 to 15 mph from the southeast, surface winds increase just a bit each day, so by Friday they wind up quite robust, from the south at 20 to 30 mph. An upper trough also approaches from the west on Friday, bringing a chance of a few showers’ or thunderstorms Friday and Friday night. A cold front passes Saturday morning, bringing a quiet pattern for the weekend as well. So, it’s a good time to wash your dusty vehicle!

