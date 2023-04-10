Texoma Local
Denison man found dead Sunday night

Olivo was a son, brother, and dad of three.
Olivo was a son, brother, and dad of three.(KXII)
By Hannah Gonzales
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 5:29 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) -Families across Texoma gathered to celebrate the holiday.

For one Denison family, the day ended in a way they never could have imagined.

“We were having fun, we went Easter egg hunting, we ate dinner, we sang karaoke,” said Claudia Ramirez.

It was a typical Easter Sunday for Brian Olivo and his family.

His family tells News 12 that after spending the day together, Olivo, 26, decided to visit relatives who lived a distance away.

They said he left their home walking, “he’s the type of person that walks a lot,” Ramirez said.

He took a path near the intersection of FM 1417 and FM  691, it was about 11 o’clock at night.

Not long after Olivo left the home, Ramirez, Olivo’s partner said, “I heard somebody yell so I went outside and when I went outside I seen a car parked in the middle of the road and I’ve seen something on the floor.”

Olivo never made it to his destination.

Ramirez said Olivo was the victim of a hit and run, " I did tell this man if he could please help him, give him CPR and he’s like ‘he’s gone, dont pick him up.’ I picked him up, well I tried picking him up to see if he was alive, all I saw was is…. I don’t know.”

Denison police say Olivo was pronounced dead on the scene, you can still see the white paint on the asphalt.

Police are actively investigating the case and can not confirm if Olivo was killed as the result of a hit and run.

Meanwhile, this family is in disbelief that their loved one is gone, “Brian was a happy person, he was a helpful person, like he would help you and help anybody in need.”

Olivo was a son, brother, and dad of three.

Ramirez hopes someone comes forward, “to take responsibility for what they did.”

While the family grieves and works to arrange a funeral service, they are asking for donations.

You can call the Hawthorne & Pierce Funeral Home at (972) 288-9878 to donate or via Cash App $labonita830

