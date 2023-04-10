Fire at Trenton Elementary leaves about half the building a ‘total loss’

TRENTON, Texas (KXII) - Trenton Elementary was up in smoke early Monday morning leaving about half the building with significant damages.

The Trenton Fire Chief told News 12s Hunter Smith the department got the call around midnight.

Six departments responded to the Elementary where half the building suffered significant damage.

Trenton ISD posted on their Facebook Page Sunday evening the district scheduled for Monday to be a Bad Weather Day and school was going to be closed before the start of the fire.

No information on how the fire started.

This is a developing story, stay with News 12 for updates.

