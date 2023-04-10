Texoma Local
Gunter City Manager arrested for alleged domestic violence, placed on administrative leave

Gunter’s City Manager is on administrative leave after an arrest in Collin County.
Gunter's City Manager is on administrative leave after an arrest in Collin County.
By KXII Staff
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 11:29 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
COLLIN COUNTY, Texas (KXII) - Gunter’s City Manager is on administrative leave after an arrest in Collin County.

54-year-old Rick Elvis Chaffin was arrested Sunday on charges of assault causing bodily injury to a family member, interfering with an emergency request for assistance, and unlawful restraint.

Chaffin was released from the Collin County Jail after posting a $7,500 bond.

Gunter City officials tell News 12 that Chaffin is now on paid administrative leave.

