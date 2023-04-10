Gunter City Manager arrested for alleged domestic violence, placed on administrative leave
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 11:29 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
COLLIN COUNTY, Texas (KXII) - Gunter’s City Manager is on administrative leave after an arrest in Collin County.
54-year-old Rick Elvis Chaffin was arrested Sunday on charges of assault causing bodily injury to a family member, interfering with an emergency request for assistance, and unlawful restraint.
Chaffin was released from the Collin County Jail after posting a $7,500 bond.
Gunter City officials tell News 12 that Chaffin is now on paid administrative leave.
Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.