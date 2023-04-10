Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

Missing woman found alive inside submerged Jeep, officials say

A woman was rescued from a submerged Jeep in Lake o' the Pines in Marion County, Texas on Friday, April 7, 2023.
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Apr. 9, 2023 at 7:33 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARION COUNTY, Texas (KLTV/Gray News) - Texas authorities said a woman was found alive inside a submerged Jeep Friday morning.

According to a report from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, an emergency dispatcher received a call from a fisherman who reported seeing a black Jeep submerged about forty feet from the Woody’s Camp boat ramp.

Deputies employed the use of a local wrecker service to pull the Jeep from the water. As the crew was preparing to remove the vehicle, it was discovered a person was still inside it and moving.

With the assistance of the wrecker service, fisherman, and Marion County deputies, a woman was safely rescued from the vehicle. EMS responded to the location and transported her to a local hospital.

During the incident, deputies determined the woman was listed as a missing person by the Longview Texas Police Department.

Copyright 2023 KLTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Earnhart hopes to break ground before the end of the year.
Texoma developer hopes to bring new life to vacant land
Hot Summer Nights 2023
Sherman announces Hot Summer Nights 2023 lineup
Two men are dead after a suspected murder-suicide Thursday in Cooke County.
Authorities investigating suspected murder-suicide in Cooke County
FILE - In this Friday, June 6, 2014 file photo, Travis Tritt performs during the CMA Fest at LP...
Travis Tritt, John Rich drop Anheuser-Busch due to company’s campaign with trans influencer
Oxygen to air local murder case on "Snapped" this weekend.
Oxygen to air local murder story on “Snapped”

Latest News

Jon Rahm, of Spain, waves after his putt on the 13th hole during the final round of the Masters...
Jon Rahm rallies to win the Masters as Spanish stars align
Expelled Rep. Justin Pearson, D-Memphis, from left, expelled Rep. Justin Jones, D-Nashville,...
Expelled Tennessee lawmakers both seeking seats again
April is National Volunteer Month, Texoma non-profits looking for extra help.
National Volunteer Month, local organizations needing helping hands
The American Legion Post 231 hosted its Annual Easter Egg Hunt on Sunday in Pottsboro. The...
American Legion Post 231 holds Annual Easter Egg Hunt