National Volunteer Month, local organizations needing helping hands

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - April is National Volunteer Month and many places are looking for extra help to continue serving the Texoma community.

One of them is Habitat for Humanity of Grayson County. Executive Director Laurie Mealy said the non-profit builds and repairs affordable homes. Allowing low-income families to become homeowners, who pay an affordable mortgage to the organization.

“Well, if we didn’t have volunteers we wouldn’t be able to build our homes,” Mealy said.

The organization is set to begin building its 44th home in Grayson County next month. This house will be for the Burgos, a single mom and her three children.

“As she said she has been praying for a long, long time for a home of her own and for her children,” Mealy said.

The organization is in need of volunteers to be a part of this build. Mealy said the people do not need experience and will work alongside experienced builders. The amount of time it takes to finish a home depends on the amount of help received.

“Once we start the slab we will be building on this house three days a week until it’s finished,” Mealy said.

Mealy said in order to volunteer at Habitat for Humanity, call the office at (903) 893-0009 or

come to a job site.

The Salvation Army is another local organization that is always looking for helping hands. Lieutenant Amanda Cain said one way the Christian organization serves the county is through its food pantry.

“The Lord has blessed us with some wonderful volunteers for the morning hours but the afternoon hours are completely open and we don’t have anybody to help us,” Cain said.

Volunteers in the food pantry help pack grocery bags for families in need. Cain said to volunteer to call her office at (903)-868-9602 or email the office at Amanda.Cain@USS.SalvationArmy.org.

“We have the #DoingTheMostGood, but we can not Do The Most Good without the most people’s help,” Cain said.

In addition to these two organizations, there are numerous other places to volunteer across Texoma to impact the community.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.