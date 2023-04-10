Texoma Local
Paris woman accused of stabbing boyfriend

A Paris woman is in custody after she reportedly stabbed her significant other.
By KXII Staff
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 3:49 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
PARIS, Texas (KXII) - A Paris woman is in custody after she reportedly stabbed her significant other during an argument Friday night.

Paris Police said 33-year-old Bretney Lechel Marsh stabbed her boyfriend in his left arm out of self-defense.

Police said the victim refused emergency medical services, but passed out while speaking with an officer.

Marsh was booked into the Paris Jail for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

