Paris woman accused of stabbing boyfriend
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 3:49 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
PARIS, Texas (KXII) - A Paris woman is in custody after she reportedly stabbed her significant other during an argument Friday night.
Paris Police said 33-year-old Bretney Lechel Marsh stabbed her boyfriend in his left arm out of self-defense.
Police said the victim refused emergency medical services, but passed out while speaking with an officer.
Marsh was booked into the Paris Jail for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.