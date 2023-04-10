Texoma Local
Police investigating after body found near Denison intersection

Denison Police are investigating after a man was found dead Sunday near an intersection.
Denison Police are investigating after a man was found dead Sunday near an intersection.
By KXII Staff
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 10:51 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
DENISON, Texas (KXII) - Denison Police are investigating after a man was found dead Sunday near an intersection.

Police said 26-year-old Brian Olivo was found dead near the intersection of FM 1417 and FM 691.

According to a press release, police received a call just before 11 p.m. Sunday. Investigators are still working to determine what led to the incident.

