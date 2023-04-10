Texoma Local
Southbound I-35 narrows at US-77 bridge for construction

By KXII Staff
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 4:16 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
OKLAHOMA (KXII) - Southbound I-35 will be narrowed to one lane at US-77 and the BNSF railroad between Marietta and Thackerville Monday.

According to a traffic advisory from the Oklahoma Department of Transportation, the southbound lanes will be narrowed from 10 a.m. Monday to 12 p.m. on Friday for bridge replacement work.

ODOT said, weather permitting, northbound I-35 will be narrowed to one lane at the same location from 10 a.m. Monday, April 17 to 12 p.m. Friday, April 21 for the same construction work.

The $32 million bridge replacement project is estimated for completion this spring, ODOT said.

