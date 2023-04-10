Texoma Local
Trenton Elementary School catches fire

By Kayla Holt
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 6:33 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TRENTON, Texas (KXII) - Trenton Elementary school caught fire just after midnight on Monday morning.

The school superintendent got there as fast as he could.

” Whenever I first arrived, there was just small flames back on one corner of the building, but it didn’t take long before it had begun to spread,” Trenton ISD Superintendent, Jeremy Strickland said.

No one was inside the building as flames ripped through and destroyed nearly half the school.

“We’re going to sit down and we’re going to look through every option on the table for us of how we can get our kids back and in what capacity, how we can take care of them, take care of our staff,” Strickland said.

Fannin County Emergency Management Coordinator, Troy Hudson is asking the public to have patience with the school district.

“Of course, there’s going to be a lot of construction questions, survivability of different parts of the building. So, there’s a lot of unanswered questions at the moment. So, I ask everybody to be patient with Trenton ISD to determine what is the next best course of action,” Hudson explained.

In a social media post Monday afternoon, Strickland says the school will remain closed Tuesday as the staff decides what to do next.

In the meantime, all after school activities will be held as scheduled on Tuesday at the high school.

Trenton Fire Chief, CJ Fillingham said a team will come out Tuesday morning to investigate the cause of the fire.

